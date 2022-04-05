Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,415 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

