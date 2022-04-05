Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. 176,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,358. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

