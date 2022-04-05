VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,684. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.