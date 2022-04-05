Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $217,552,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

