Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Up 1.3%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 16,311,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 39,374,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

In other Vinco Ventures news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

