Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:VGZ opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.35. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
