Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 307,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

