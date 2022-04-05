Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 185 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.40.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.