vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,419. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -1.59.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

