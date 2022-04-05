Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC opened at $183.44 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

