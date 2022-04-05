Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALDU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 3,037,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 356,065 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

