Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

