Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $51.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

