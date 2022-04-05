Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.49 on Monday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

