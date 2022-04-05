Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.33 Million

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to announce $47.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.31 million to $48.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $208.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $227.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $235.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

