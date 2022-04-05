Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $305.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.11. Watsco has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

