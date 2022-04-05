WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.22

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 8505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. BOKF NA increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

