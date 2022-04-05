WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.22

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 8505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. BOKF NA increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.