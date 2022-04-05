Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) recently:

3/31/2022 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

3/17/2022 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2022 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at WBB Securities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PRTK opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 729,709 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.