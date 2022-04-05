WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Eight Capital to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.33% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Shares of WELL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 751,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.47. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$8.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

