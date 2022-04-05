Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,725,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,136,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

