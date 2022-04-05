Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.35.

WELL opened at $97.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

