Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.85.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

