Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.