Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $121.46 on Friday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

