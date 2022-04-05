Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

