Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,607.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $31,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,579 shares of company stock valued at $385,225. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

