Wing Finance Price Hits $10.93 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.93 or 0.00023779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $26.54 million and $3.13 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.48 or 0.07494545 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.28 or 1.00010342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00055173 BTC.

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,910 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

