Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.72 Million

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) will announce sales of $424.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.70 million and the highest is $434.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 420,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

