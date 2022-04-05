WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.29

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHSGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $89.29, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

