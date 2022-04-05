WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.29

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $89.29, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

