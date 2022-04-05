Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WIZZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($71.48) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,870 ($37.64) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,426.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,175.46. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.