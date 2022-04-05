WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.72. WM Technology shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.
About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.