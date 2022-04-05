WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.72. WM Technology shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,425 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

