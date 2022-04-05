Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah stock remained flat at $$18.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,542,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,797,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.