Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
Nyxoah stock remained flat at $$18.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
About Nyxoah (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
