Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $119.97. 50,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,514. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

