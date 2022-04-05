Wrapped BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $450.76 or 0.00967023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $518.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.96 or 0.07532087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,690.86 or 1.00166322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,645,571 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.