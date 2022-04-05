Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 12,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 36,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, HSBC lowered Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.