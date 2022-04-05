Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

XLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of XLO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.