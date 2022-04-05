XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XOMA. StockNews.com cut XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $27.66 on Friday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $41.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a PE ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 0.90.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Barclays PLC grew its position in XOMA by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in XOMA by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.