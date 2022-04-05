XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xos Inc. is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc., formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of XOS opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. XOS has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

