Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Raised to 400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.80.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

