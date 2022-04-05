Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,767 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $548.08 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

