Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 88,017 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,599,000 after purchasing an additional 172,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,753,000 after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Welltower stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

