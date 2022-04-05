Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 116,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

