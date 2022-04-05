Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.