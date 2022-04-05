Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 198,702 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 198,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,168,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEG stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

