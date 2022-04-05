Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,012 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $226.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.18 and its 200 day moving average is $216.95. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

