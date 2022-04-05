Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $46.92 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 794,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,915,000. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

