Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 738.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $286.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $231.88 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.