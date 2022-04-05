Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.58 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Syneos Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

