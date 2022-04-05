Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.65 Million in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Exponent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

