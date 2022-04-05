Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $7.89 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,843 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

